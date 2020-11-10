A message from Ohio University notified the community of a new “advisory system” for the university’s housing.
The system, shared in conjunction with an update on the infection rate from Halloween weekend, will assign a color code to each residence hall based on the percentage of residents who are positive for the virus in the last seven days.
- Level 1 (Yellow): no known cases
- Level 2 (Orange): 1-4.9 percent of residents are positive
- Level 3 (Red): 5-9.9 percent of residents are positive
- Level 4 (Purple): 10 percent or more of the residents are positive
Four residence halls were listed as “red” during the first update published on Friday, Nov. 6: Johnson, Shively, Perkins and Bryan Halls, all of which are located on East Green.
“Orange” residence halls listed were:
- Jefferson
- Voigt
- Bromley
- James
- Washington
- Sowle
- Sargent
The website also lists specifics on what isolation space is in use — currently, there are 17 isolation spaces in use and 320 available. There are also 432 quarantine spaces available, with seven in use as of Friday, Nov. 6. The website stated that 13 individuals are scheduled to be released from isolation this week, three will be released from non-travel-related quarantines.
There are currently 1,343 students living in the residence halls, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
Gillian Ice, special assistant to the president for public health operations at Ohio University, reminded students of the upcoming scheduling changes surrounding the holiday season, beginning at the Thanksgiving break. Gov. Mike DeWine has requested college students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to returning home, and the university has requested students follow the recommendation.
“We know that many students who live off-campus in Athens have already been traveling between home and school regularly,” Ice said in her campus message. “This concerns me given the level of spread across the state. Imagine if any of us accidentally brought an illness home to our families for the holidays. Every Ohio University student must schedule a test prior to returning to their permanent address, and every Bobcat parent should check to make sure their student has a documented negative COVID-19 test.”
She requested students on all campuses to take additional precautions over the winter break, which will last through the beginning of January.
“To successfully return in the spring, the county and state case and hospitalization rates need to be manageable,” She continued. “Across the nation and the world, numbers are climbing and breaking records. This morning I was listening a Belgian physician on BBC. He reported that not only are they running out of hospital beds across their country, but he said that they are also facing such shortages of healthcare staff that asymptomatic positive staff must continue to work. Please, do your part to keep us from facing such a dire situation in Ohio where going to a care provider would put you in contact with the virus.”
OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital only has eight intensive care unit beds.
Ice said Halloween was quieter than anticipated, but infractions were still observed.
“While we don’t believe we had any super-spreader events, we most certainly will have spread and an increase in the rates in about 10-14 days,” she wrote. “As cases increase across the state, it is critical to be safe.”
