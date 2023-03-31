Nelsonville Council Member Gregg Clement listens at during a January meeting of city council. Clement resigned from his position Friday, citing the inability of council to "work on a common ground of agreement, ethics and rational judgment and discussion."
NELSONVILLE — Gregg Clement, Nick Smith, Tony Dunfee and Neil Sommers have resigned from Nelsonville City Council, leaving only three members, not a quorum, on council.
Clement submitted his resignation Friday. It was effective immediately, according to a copy provided via e-mail to The Messenger.
Smith resigned on March 28, while Council President Dunfee resigned on March 30, according to sources to be named later. Like Clement, Sommers resigned Friday.
In his resignation letter, Clement said he wanted to join council to be a voice for the city.
"After nearly 17 months, it's more than apparent, the needs of the many are outweighed by the wants of a few," he said. "Goals have been replaced by agendas — leaving Nelsonville to suffer the repercussions. Without the ability to work on a common ground of agreement, ethics, and rational judgment and discussion, it is with deepest regret that I hereby tender my resignation effective immediately."
Earlier this year, Clement was chosen as council vice president.
Council now consists of Dan Sherman and newly appointed members Nancy Sonick and Glennda Tingle. Four council members are needed for quorum.
Council member Doug Child resigned on Feb. 21, while Justin Booth and Cory Taylor resigned on Jan. 10.
