Nelsonville City Council

Nelsonville Council Member Gregg Clement listens at during a January meeting of city council. Clement resigned from his position Friday, citing the inability of council to "work on a common ground of agreement, ethics and rational judgment and discussion."

 Messenger File photo

NELSONVILLE — Gregg Clement, Nick Smith, Tony Dunfee and Neil Sommers have resigned from Nelsonville City Council, leaving only three members, not a quorum, on council.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.