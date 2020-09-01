Another Athens bar has been cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit of the State Highway Patrol.
Pawpurr’s Bar, located at 37 N. Court St., Athens, was given an administrative citation for disorderly conduct at the business. According to the release, agents cited the bar for “blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.” The bar’s liquor permit is held by Steven Sines, listed as the CEO of the company, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control
The Athens Police Department reported a complaint of a large crowd at the bar on Aug. 28, 2020.
The Athens Police Department received a complaint about a large crowd at the Pawpurr’s Bar, and agents of the OIU responded. Upon entering the bar, agents were able to observe over 40 patrons standing at the bar. Some were consuming alcoholic beverages while others waited to purchase drinks.
“The groups standing at the bar were three patrons deep, shoulder-to-shoulder with no social distancing, and not wearing masks,” the report stated. “Agents observed patrons walking around freely consuming alcoholic beverages and intermixing with other social groups at tables and at the bar.”
The agents were able to explain to staff members the corrective actions needed to ensure a safe bar environment.
Three other Athens bars were cited for similar issues based around July 4 crowds in the bars, discovered through a traceback investigation resulting from a fatal car crash, as alcohol was determined to have been a factor.
The College Inn Bar, the Crystal Bar and Stephens Fine Dining were all cited Saturday, Aug. 15, for the events of July 4.
Investigators were able to determine from surveillance video captured on the Fourth of July that each of the establishments had violated the Ohio Department of Health’s social distancing and mask orders, with patrons walking around with beverages, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, not practicing social distancing and employees “not properly wearing masks.”
For these issues, the bars have received varying levels of citations.
Stephens Fine Dining received the strictest citation. The administrative citation was for improper conduct, including disorderly activities, sales to an intoxicated person, permitting the removal of an alcoholic beverage sold on premises for consumption, insanitary conditions, failure to notify the division of expansion or charge to the permit premises, and operating more than two fixed bars.
According to the State Liquor Agency’s website, Stephens is owned by Jeffrey Messina.
Also cited were the CI Bar and the Crystal Bar, which are both owned by Donald Pepper. Both bars received administrative citation for improper conduct, namely disorderly activity.
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission will oversee the cases for potential penalties, including fines and possible suspension of the business’s liquor permits.
