The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in the Athens County Common Pleas Courtroom, Athens County Courthouse, in Athens, Ohio, to consider appeals from Athens, Pickaway, and Ross Counties. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Jason Smith, Administrative Judge Michael Hess, and Judge Wilkin.
The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton; Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess of Circleville; Judge Peter B. Abele of Vinton; and Judge Kristy S. Wilkin of Hillsboro.
The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in Common Please, Probate, Juvenile, Municipal, or County Courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.
The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.
