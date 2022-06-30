The skies of Athens County will be lit up Sunday and Monday in celebration of the Fourth of July.
The City of Athens July 4th Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. Sunday.
View the show on the east most end of East State Street, in Athens. Parking will be available in shopping center lots or ride the bike path.
Thunder in the Valley, in Nelsonville, will be held at 10 p.m. Monday at Hocking College, 3001 Hocking Parkway.
Parking will be available from 5 to 10 p.m. at the college, with seating available on the fields and lots. No parking will be permitted on Hocking Parkway or Ohio Route 691. A map with parking details is available at tinyurl.com/22z8zm64 online.
Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the Hocking College campus.
The Nelsonville Division of Fire is selling VIP tickets for the Thunder in the Valley. VIP vehicle parking passes can be purchased for $10, while walk-in passes are available for $3 per person. Passes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be purchased by stopping by the Nelsonville Fire Department, 211 Lake Hope Drive.
The VIP area will be the closest area to the fireworks display. It will open at 5 p.m. No VIP vehicle parking passes will be available for sale onsite.
Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad will run a shuttle from its depot, 33 W. Canal St., Nelsonville, to the fireworks at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.. One shuttle will return everyone to the depot after the fireworks.
Shuttle tickets cost $4 a piece and are available for purchase at the depot.
For information about VIP tickets for Thunder in the Valley, contact the Nelsonville Fire Department at thunder@cityofnelsonville.com or 740-753-1244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.