The majority of Nelsonville City Council is racing to leave Member Greg Smith behind in 2021.
Fourth charge
At Monday’s council meeting, Smith was charged again with violating the city charter’s requirement for continuous residence. Member Cory Taylor served Smith with the charge during the meeting.
“I’ll charge you for the last time here, Greg,” Taylor said.
Smith has been repeatedly removed from council because other council members determined he did not reside in Nelsonville, but rather lived in Washington County. After his first two removals, Smith returned to council due to procedural violations by council.
Smith was last removed from council in September, but the council missed the deadline with the Athens County Board of Elections to have Smith removed from the ballot, as The Athens Messenger reported. Smith’s reelection to his unexpired seat was uncontested.
Monday’s meeting marked Smith’s first return to council since his third removal.
Taylor told the Messenger it is unfortunate council “has to go through this process again.”
“It should be abbreviated, unless he has additional evidence which he has not yet been able to show,” Taylor said.
Smith’s attorney, Dan Klos, similarly told the Messenger that the evidence council presented throughout the first three proceedings has been insufficient to prove Smith is not a continuous resident.
“They continue not to have any evidence,” Klos said. “We just have to keep relying on the rule of law to support us, that’s all.”
Klos added that should Smith be removed by council a fourth time, assuming the evidence presented by council “mirrors the evidence or is substantially the same as the evidence that we had before, we absolutely will be appealing.”
A brief filed by Klos in the open appeal of Smith’s third removal argues the city charter lacks a clear definition of what it means to be a continuous resident and that the city failed to present adequate evidence that Smith is not a continuous resident or that he intends to reside anywhere other than with his wife in Nelsonville.
At Monday’s council meeting, Smith did not open the envelope containing the charge against him and left it at the table when the meeting concluded. Council President Tony Dunfee told the Messenger he was unsurprised by Smith’s reaction.
“It didn’t surprise me when he didn’t take it,” Dunfee said. “He admits no guilt. That’s just what he does.”
Smith’s residency has been a subject of controversy for years, but conflict escalated at the beginning of 2021. The Messenger previously reported on Smith’s financial ties to a Washington County woman and his financial stake in her property.
Smith has said he primarily spends extended time away from Nelsonville mainly to care for a “severely disabled person.”
Meeting conflicts
Monday’s meeting saw numerous conflicts between Smith and Dunfee.
At one point, Smith objected to the council’s simultaneous passage of multiple resolutions, saying the council used to hear resolutions individually.
Dunfee interrupted Smith before he could finish his sentence, saying, “I don’t care.”
Dunfee and Smith also exchanged words about whether or not Smith had already been sworn in, with Dunfee suggesting the paperwork Smith provided was not valid (despite Nelsonville City Attorney Bob Toy saying at the meeting that Smith’s swearing in was, in fact, valid).
At the end of the meeting, the council elected the president and vice president for the next term. Dunfee was ultimately reelected as president, while Member Justin Booth was elected as vice president.
However, Smith nominated council’s (relative) newcomer Greg Clement for both positions, with Clement joining Smith in voting for himself on both occasions.
Clement previously served on council from 2004 to 2005 but only returned this month, following his election in November.
“I don’t think anyone, including myself, would have expected me to be put into those positions, since last night was only my second meeting back on council,” Clement said. “Quite frankly, I was shocked and not happy about being nominated in the first place. Voting for myself I hoped would show that I support my abilities, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have faith in those who were placed in those positions.”
Clement said Smith’s nominations had more to do with his relationship to other council members.
“I think that [Smith] did that because I’m new on council basically,” Clement said. “He was trying to make a statement to those who are still on council.”
Next steps
Nelsonville City Council called a special meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 15 to discuss a resolution requesting that Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn prosecute Smith’s fourth removal proceedings, according to the city’s meeting notice.
Blackburn said he would have to “see what the facts and circumstances are” before determining whether he would accept the city’s request.
In reference to the city council’s request, Blackburn said on the morning of the special meeting, “Obviously this has been going on for a while, and they’ve had other counsel, so I’m not sure why they’re [requesting the county prosecutor]. I’ve had no conversations with any of them about this.”
The appeal of Smith’s third removal filed by Klos argues the third removal proceedings violated Smith’s due process rights by failing to adhere to a portion of the Nelsonville City Charter that requires that “Council request the county prosecutor or his designee to prosecute the removal proceedings” of any council member.
Dunfee could not be reached for comment by press time in reference to Wednesday’s special meeting.
The city has scheduled another special meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 29 to discuss a resolution to remove Greg Smith. If the council is successful, Greg’s time on council could end in 2021.
Taylor said Smith’s fourth removal will allow the city to move beyond the saga.
“I think it’s necessary that anybody sitting at this table have a true, vested interest in the community,” Taylor said. “When it’s done, it’ll be behind us, and hopefully we can move forward.”
Clement said, regardless of the outcome, he hopes council can soon prioritize other issues.
“My hope is things are finalized — finally — so council can move ahead without animosity and attention, and that the citizens will witness a group working together for the city,” Clement said.
Even if Smith is permanently removed from council before the year’s end, the city will still have to contend with his multiple lawsuits.
As the Messenger reported, Smith has leveled a series of lawsuits against the City of Nelsonville in both local and federal courts, arguing that his due process was violated during his removals from council and seeking reimbursement for related legal fees.
Smith declined to comment further for this story, directing the Messenger to his attorney, who did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
