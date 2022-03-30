Frank Crumit and his Ukulele

Here is a riddle: What is round on the ends and high in the middle? The man that made that riddle into a popular song in the 1920s was Frank Crumit. He was born in 1889 in Jackson, Ohio. He was involved with almost every aspect of musical entertainment including vaudeville, the Broadway stage, records and radio.
His love of music started when he joined the choir as a child at the Methodist church in Jackson. From there, he had a desire to become an opera singer. That didn’t work out. Later he went to Ohio University to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Dr. C.K. Crumit. That didn’t work out either. Later he transferred to Ohio State , where he composed the “Buckeye Battle Cry”, the O.S.U. football fight song.
After graduating, Frank’s love of music brought him to New York City. Somehow he was lucky and talented enough to get parts in Jerome Kern musicals on Broadway. On the vaudeville circuit, Frank played ukulele and sang. He was billed as “The One Man Glee Club” in popular New York nightspots. It is evident by now that Frank Crumit was a mover and a shaker. He had many irons in the fire. Even when many of the irons were red hot, he always found time to stick a few more irons in the fire. The nineteen twenties was a time of new media and cultural changes. Entertainment now included more than live performances, vaudeville and traveling shows. Radio and recorded music was up and coming and Frank was right in the middle of it. He made very many popular records recorded on 78-rpm discs. Some records were serious and others were happy, such as “I’m Sitting on Top of the World” Others were comical with titles such as: “Song of the Prune”, “What Kind of Noise Annoys an Oyster”, “There’s No One with Endurance, Like a Man Who Sells Insurance” and “The Pig Slowly Got Up and Walked Away.” His song “Tale of the Ticker” foretold the collapse of the stock market just before the 1929 stock market crash.
With his wife, Julia Sanderson, Frank pursued another adventure, radio. They started as a singing duet with Frank on the ukulele. Later they were the stars of a radio show called “Swinging Sweethearts” and a radio quiz show called “Battle of the Sexes.” The quiz show ran from 1930 to 1943. The show was a big success and the couple was billed as “Sweethearts of the Air.”
To answer the riddle in the first paragraph: What is round on the ends and high in the middle? O-HI-O, Ohio. If anyone has any memories or comments about Frank Crumit, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
