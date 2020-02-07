Nelsonville City Council appointed Scott Frank as interim city manager during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Frank was selected by council members out of six candidates nominated for the position. Those candidates were narrowed to three prior to the appointment, with Mike Freer and Bernie Roell rounding out the final pool.
“It’s exciting,” Frank said. “I like the challenge. So many diverse departments. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun learning what they do and then diving in there and helping them.”
He brings experience in management analytics and process improvement, as well as 20 years of service in the Air Force.
“I’ve been managing people and supervising people since I was 20 years old, so I’ve a lot of experience working with others.”
Frank steps in for long-time City Manager Chuck Barga, who retired on Jan. 31 after three years in the position. Barga started his time as City Manager as the interim manager following the retirement of City Manager Gary Edwards. Prior to acting as city manager, Barga spent 19 years managing the Southeast Region of the state Auditor’s Office, responsible for 56 employees and an annual budget of $4.6 million. Those figures are similar to Nelsonville’s Budget of $4.835 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.