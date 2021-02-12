The AmeriCorps Program at Scholarship Central and GEAR UP Crooksville will be hosting Virtual “What do you need?” Wednesdays for local high school and college students to attend. These workshops are free for all students and their families.

The second Virtual “What do you need?” Wednesday will be held on Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. The event will be held via Zoom. Students can register at www.mccf.org/Events/.

Students who attend will receive help with college applications, scholarships, resumes, essays, interpreting award letters, the FAFSA, and so much more. This event will be very beneficial to students who are trying to go to college, earn scholarship money, or get a job.

For additional information on programs or activities with the AmeriCorps Program, GEAR UP Program, or Scholarship Central, please visit www.mccf.org. Further information may also be obtained by contacting Summer Jacobs at Scholarship Central by email at ocg@mccf.org.


Load comments