The HAPCAP for Health program is kicking off the 2021 growing season with the launch of the annually supported Glouster Community Garden.
In collaboration with Community Food Initiatives, the Village of Glouster, and HAPCAP’s Athens Employment Program, the HAPCAP for Health program has officially opened the garden for both HAPCAP-supported initiatives and public use.
Free garden plots are available to community members on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited, so those interested in reserving a plot are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. As the summer season progresses, the HAPCAP for Health program staff will be implementing a variety of educational opportunities for both internal program participants, as well as the public. HAPCAP for Health encourages community members to look to official HAPCAP social media for more details on these events as they are released.
The HAPCAP for Health program is committed to initiating and maintaining individualized relationships with community members for them to learn more about their health plans, as well as advocate for them to obtain the resources and services they need. The program has a primary focus on addressing the social determinants of health, including employment, housing, community engagement, education, and healthcare access and quality. Residents in Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington counties are eligible to receive a variety of services including, but not limited to, navigating health plans, help with accessing food, applying or reapplying for Medicaid, referrals to community resources and services, health education opportunities, and adult education and job training.
Please visit https://hapcap.org/our-programs/hapcap-for-health/ for more information.
Those interested in reserving a garden plot and/or connecting with the HAPCAP for Health program are encouraged to reach out to Lydia Dippre, HAPCAP for Health Program Manager, at 740-767-4500, or by email at lydia.dippre@hapcap.org.
