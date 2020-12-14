Due to the overwhelming response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families free drive-through grocery distribution held in Athens in October and November, distributions for December are being confirmed to include food boxes and a limited supply of baby food.
The food distributions are being held in partnership with The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition and provide free 35-pound boxes of farm fresh food, including meat, dairy and produce delivered by Premier Produce One.
The distributions will be held from 1-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out) and entry line up will open at 11 a.m. on Dec 19 and 26 at The Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St., in Athens.
During October and November over 17,000 food boxes totaling over a half a million pounds of food were distributed. The demand continues to grow and everyone involved hopes the “Farmers to Families” food box program will be extended beyond its current end date of Dec. 31, 2020.
“This food is available to everyone, regardless of your income or where you live, and we are thankful for the community partnerships we have developed since coming to Athens” said Roshelle Pate, the on-site coordinator of the distributions, a military veteran and founder and director of the Food Soldier Hunger Coalition, and a 1993 graduate of Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication.
“We will be providing one to two boxes of food per family depending on demand. All you have to do is drive up, and our volunteers will load the box into your vehicle,” Pate said.
There are no income restrictions, no identification is required to receive a food box. For the safety of volunteers, those picking up food boxes are asked to wear a face mask.
Local food banks and community, school or veteran organizations are encouraged to contact Roshelle Pate at freefoodsoldier@gmail.com for bulk pick-up on distribution days.
The Farmers to Families food box program was launched in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, the USDA announced that more than 100 million food boxes had been distributed through the program.
