GLOUSTER — Dozens of cars filled the parking lot of Trimble High School on Saturday, Jan. 18. Some of the visitors were there for a sports event held in the gymnasium, but others had come to the school for a very different event.
The Glouster Community Free Market was held in the cafeteria of Trimble High School from 10 a.m. to about noon this past Saturday, providing hundreds of residents with basic household supplies and shelf-stable, nonperishable food items to take home.
“We had a whole bunch of soap and personal hygiene items that went pretty quick,” said Sara Brumfield, a COMCorps member who serves at the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities as the FANs coordinator as well as community editor for the Athens Messenger. “Books, healthy food, toiletries, diapers, lots of clothes.”
COMCorps is an Americorps program that is housed at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. COMCorps members serve at various nonprofits, government agencies and public schools in Athens County. Major focuses of the program include food insecurity, nutrition education, and emotional support for individuals living with chronic stress.
The items given away at Saturday’s event were donated by the community at various sites COMCorps members have been serving at during January, supplemented by grant funding.
One member serves with the Athens County Public Libraries and brought stacks of books to give out. Bryce Lemaster, a COMCorps member serving at the Athens City-County Health Department brought laminated cards with simple, healthy and filling recipes that some of the attendees might be able to use.
Lemaster also gave a tour of the event, sharing the various items given away throughout the morning.
“We had 81 people in the first 10 minutes,” she said.
About 40 volunteers were on-hand to help set-up, carry items to the patrons’ vehicles, and also clean up afterward. Some volunteers were giving away hot meals during the event as well. By the second hour, over 120 individuals had arrived for the event and received goods.
Part of the inspiration for the event came from the AmeriCorps National Day of Service, celebrated annually on MLK Jr. Day. “A day on, not a day off,” is the slogan, and as the only federal holiday day of service, the time is geared toward encouraging citizens to help better their communities.
“AmeriCorps is funded through the Center for National Service, and then a branch of that is ServeOhio, which is the statewide affiliate for Ohio,” Lemaster said. “So we wrote for a grant for this service day, and came into some funding. We also collected donations to put on this day, all surrounded by building community, and sharing resources and wealth.”
That was about $2,000 in grant funding, and was used to purchase extras and fill out the available items. Lemaster noted that the event had been embraced by the community, and remarked on the thoughtfulness and resource sharing in practice by community members.
“A bunch of people coming in have been so thoughtful about what they’re taking, and will say ‘oh no, I know so-and-so has a family of 10, they need the bigger laundry detergent’ or whatever it is,” she said. “Or, ‘if this is leftover later I’ll come back,’ ‘how can I help you?’ and then people are really just staying around to play games with kids and eat food together.
“It really is what this event is about, it’s about community.”
She noted that there was some pop-up information given from individuals filing in, sharing information about the Appalachian Color in the Hills Festival celebrated annually in Glouster, Bridgebuilders and other community organizations.
“Or ‘if you know of anyone looking for this, point them my way I’ll be over here,’” Lemaster said. “It’s been really awesome.”
Community organizations, businesses, schools, clubs and individuals donated a slew of items needed in every household, from healthy food, laundry detergent, dish soap, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, feminine products, diapers, to winter clothing such as jeans or sweatpants, sweaters, long-sleeve tops, hoodies, winter coats, to less pressing but just as important items, such as toys. Other items that might be difficult to purchase on a fixed income, such as batteries and lightbulbs, and cannot be purchased with SNAP funds, were also available.
“Items that are harder to come by, especially on a fixed income,” she said. “We took initiative for different types of projects, and then we also had the grant funding to buy things that we didn’t have a high number of in inventory.”
She noted that all of the clothing was donated, and thanked Trimble Local’s staff for helping set up and donating the space. This is the first such community market. Last year the Athens MLK Day of Service event was “Crafting Warmth,” and was held at the Athens Community Center, where volunteers made fleece blankets for Athens County students.
