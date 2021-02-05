Applications for the 2021 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)/Oak Ridge National Laboratory Summer STEM Programs and the Appalachian Entrepreneurial Academy are now available. Middle and high school students and high school teachers who attend a public school in Appalachian Ohio are encouraged to apply by the March 1 deadline.
“This program will give students living in Ohio’s Appalachian counties an eye-opening experience to learn about entrepreneurship and STEM careers,” said John Carey, director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia. “This is a great opportunity for students to receive mentorship from industry experts and help them discover their potential.”
The ARC/Oak Ridge Summer STEM Program is a residential learning experience connecting high school and middle school students, and high school teachers with award-winning scientists at
Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Students will gain exposure to applied science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) while teachers will work to develop STEM-related curriculum. The program will take place June 19-July 2, 2021 for high school students and teachers, and from June 26-July 2, 2021 for middle school students.
The Appalachian Entrepreneurial Academy is designated for rising high school seniors to develop skills and promote creativity essential to entrepreneurial success. Through mentorships, industry tours, team building and other curriculum components, students can discover innovative career paths and enhance their way of thinking. The Academy will take place in two phases: June 14-25, 2021 and July 12-30, 2021.
All major expenses, including lodging, extracurricular activities and transportation to and from the participant’s home, will be covered. Appalachian high school teachers who apply for the STEM program will receive a stipend for their participation. Both programs are planning for in-person components but are actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and prepared to make any necessary changes to ensure the safety of participants.
Those interested can learn more and apply at the Governor’s Office of Appalachia website. Applications are due no later than March 1, 2021.
