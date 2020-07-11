The Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen is sponsoring a half dozen meal sites for area children this summer in Athens County.
There is no registration required and there are no income requirements that need met to participate. Anyone age 18 or younger will be served, and those ages 19-21 who are mentally or physically disabled.
Listed below are the Athens County sites. Note that each place has its own times and days of week serving food.
Contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen at 740-385-6813 or view the list online at www.seofoodbank.org/summer-feeding.
- Glouster Public Library — 20 Toledo St., Glouster; Monday through Friday, noon to 1 p.m., June 1 through July 31.
- Chauncey Public Library — 29 Converse St., Chauncey; Mondays through Fridays, 1:30-2:30 p.m., June 1 through Aug. 14.
- Nelsonville Public Library — 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville; Mondays through Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., June 1 through Aug. 14.
- Coolville Public Library — 26401 Main St., Coolville; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., June 1 through Aug. 14.
- Lifepoint — 8076 Rolling Hills Dr., Athens; Monday through Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 13 through July 17.
- Hope Drive — 10 Hope Drive, Athens; Mondays through Fridays, noon to 12:30 p.m., June 1 through Aug. 14.
Other feeding sites have been created for surrounding counties of Athens.
Hocking County has sites at Logan Village Apartments, Shepherd of the Valley, Logan-Hocking Public Library, Logan Manor-Norwood Apartments and Laurelville Library.
Gallia and Perry Counties have sites at the Gallia Metropolitan Estates, Corning Library and the New Straitsville Public Library.
A full listing of information on summer feeding sites can be found at hapcap.org/seo-foodbank/child-hunger/summer-feeding/. The site also provides information on family feeding sites.
