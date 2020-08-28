Reliable access to the internet remains a challenge to many residents of Athens County. A collaboration between Ohio University and the Athens City School District hopes to aid in solving this problem.
The collaboration will be offering free Wi-Fi access on three parking lots through OU’s campus. OU’s Transportation and Parking Services (TPS) and the Office of Information Technology (OIT) have identified which areas on campus have the best accessibility for members of the local community. The University’s guest Wi-Fi network will be open to the public.
On campus there will be free parking in designated spaces to allow community members to park and use the campus Wi-Fi.
“We’ve recently learned that Ohio University will continue to offer access to campus Wi-Fi for our students who may need an additional option for accessing the online curriculum,” Superintendent of Athens City School District Tom Gibbs said. “The Athens City School District appreciates the long-standing partnership we have with Ohio University and are thankful to the University for providing this resource.”
The internet access is available to anyone who needs it. Given that all five local school districts are returning to the school year with at least some distance-learning, reliable internet access is paramount.
A recent study by OU found that there remains a significant digital inequality in Southeast Ohio.
“A significant percentage of Appalachian Ohio residents either have no internet at home, or have below average quality and reliability,” Khan said. “This demonstrates the ongoing economic and infrastructure gap in the area, which leads to a development gap for people in the region,” said Dr. Laeeq Khan, an assistant professor and Director of the Social Media Analytics Research Team (SMART) Lab in the Scripps School of Communication and lead on the study.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic internet access has remained a hurtle for those in Athens County without internet, as school children have had to learn from home, and many workers have also been instructed to work remotely.
“Ready access to high quality internet has arguably never been more important in our society, highlighting the need to do all we can to ensure all of Appalachia gets access to this basic service,” Khan said. “Digital access and ability are key factors in ensuring citizens are able to participate in society to the highest extent possible and benefit their communities as a whole.”
Those needing access OU’s Wi-Fi can do so at the Peden Stadium Lot 132, South Green Lot 51 and WUSOC Lot 154. The entirety of these lots will not be available. All available parking spaces will be marked with a sign to indicate the approved parking locations. Parking permits will still be needed for non-marked spots.
The utilization of the spots will be monitored to determine if additional spaces or locations are needed to support the needs of the community going forward.
“We look forward to collaborating with OIT to provide designated parking space access for those needing to connect to the University Wi-Fi network and support our community and campus as online instruction and virtual learning needs continue,” said TPS Director Tia Hysell.
