On July 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will be hosting a food distribution in the Market on State Parking Lot, in between the Athena Grand and the DaVita Dialysis Building.
Food items will be given to families who are residents of Athens County and within 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
This event will be in tandem with the Back to School Bash. Families from all school districts, as well as households without children, are encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is required. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Athens County zip code. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Household income is self-declared on site at the event. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 or at info@hapcap.org with questions on registration.
For more information on this event and any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Coordinator, at (740) 767-4500, or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.