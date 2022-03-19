Thursday, March 17
• Around 1:44 a.m. deputies responded to state Route 13 in Chauncey at the request of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On scene, deputies were advised that troopers had made contact with a minor walking along the highway. Deputies transported the young man back to his residence, where he was turned over to his father. No further action was needed at that time.
• Deputies responded to Railroad Street in New Marshfield around 3 p.m. in response to a 911 open line. On scene, deputies spoke with a man, who stated the call was made by accident. No further action needed.
• Around 3:20 p.m. a male from The Plains advised that someone had filed for unemployment using his information. A report of this incident was taken.
• Around 3:35 p.m. deputies spoke with a man in New Marshfield who aid he has been getting threatening phone calls. The case is under review.
• Around 5 p.m. deputies responded to Alderman Road in Millfield, in reference to a report of teenagers riding ATVs. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact.
• A resident of Mountain Belle Road in Coolville, contacted dispatchers at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report a male trespassing on her property. The male was attempting to make contact with the female against her wishes. Deputies were dispatched to the area and spoke with the female. The male was unable to be contacted at this time. Further investigation is pending.
• Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, in Athens shortly before 6 p.m., in reference to a well-being check. On scene, deputies made contact with the individual and determined that everything was fine.
• Deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. to Five Points Road, New Marshfield, in reference to an open line 911 call. Deputies made contact with a woman, who said all was fine.
• Deputies responded to Cornell Road, Athens around 9:20 p.m., in response to a complaint of dogs barking. Deputies patrolled the area but found no barking dogs. No further action was needed.
• Deputies responded to New Marshfield around 11 p.m. for a trespass complaint. The caller reported that two unknown men were on his property. On scene, the caller stated the men had left and he did not know where they went. He advised he would call back if they returned and there was any trouble. No further action was needed.
Wednesday, March 16
• Deputies responded shortly after 2 a.m. to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The area was patrolled but no vehicle matching the description was seen, nor was suspicious activity noted.
• Around 7:40 a.m. the sheriff’s office took a report from Trimble of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was found to be at an impound lot in Hocking County. The case is currently under investigation.
• At 9 a.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a worksite on Armitage Road in Athens, regarding a report of stolen tools. The case is currently under investigation.
• Around 2:15 deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a well-being check. Contact was made with the person in question. No further action was needed.
• Shortly before 2:30 p.m. deputies responded with EMS for a juvenile in distress. EMS transported the female to O’Bleness Hospital.
• The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Radford Road area shortly before 3 p.m. for an open line 911 call. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
• A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 3 p.m. to report a female in distress in The Plains. Deputies responded to the address given and spoke with the resident. She advised she had been upset earlier over the phone but had calmed down.
• Around 6 p.m. a male from Chauncey reported that his neighbor had swerved his vehicle at the caller’s son as he walked down the roadway. The male advised they are having an ongoing issue with the neighbor and just wanted the incident documented.
