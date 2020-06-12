The graduating class of 2020 may have learned many lessons throughout their years at Nelsonville-York High Schools, but being seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly taught them some of the more important things that they will ever learn.
“COVID-19 has made me realize some very important life lessons. One of these are to never take the little time that you have for granted,” Nelsonville-York Valedictorian Clay Williams said. “Another is: Be ready for the unexpected, always have a back up plan.”
For Nelsonville-York Saluatorian Corinne Jones, graduating during the pandemic was not what she would have chose, but she is aware of how historic this time is.
“It feels very strange to be experiencing history in the making,” Corinne said. “I feel like I am always thinking of what I will say about this time in the future.”
Clay said graduating during the pandemic is a double-edged sword.
“Part of me feels very lucky to be part of the ‘class that was quarantined’, but another part of me questions, ‘why me?’ I know that no one was expecting the extent to which this quarantine has become. If this historical moment makes some positive reforms and promotes better preparedness across the country, I am glad to say I was part of the change,” Clay said.
Though in the future, the students may look back at this unique time, both are currently focused on their futures, which will both begin at Ohio University in the fall. Corinne plans on majoring in major in public health while also getting a global health certificate.
“My main career goal is to work as an epidemiologist,” Corinne said.
Clay plans to major in political science as a pre-law student to work towards his ultimate goal of becoming an attorney.
“There is so much to learn about in this world, and I wanna take advantage of this knowledge not only to better myself but to make the lives around me better,” Clay said.
Being the hard-working and high-striving students that they are, no doubt they each do well at OU, having already proven to themselves what they are capable of.
“It shows that if I work hard enough, focusing on reaching the goals I set for myself, I will go well beyond my own expectations,” Clay said.
Achieving salutatorian status has shown Corinne that she is not only capable academically, but also capable of handling a full schedule.
“This achievement means that I worked hard in school while being involved in extracurricular activities and I was still able to accomplish great things, proving that for the rest of my life I can do great things if I work hard,” Corinne said.
Both Corinne and Clay are driven young people, who have honed their drive throughout their time at NYHS.
“Ever since I began high school, I have realized that the “pay-off” and rewards that you receive from just a little bit of extra effort is truly beneficial. I have been very ambitious about my future career ever since I was a freshman,” Clay said.
Corinne credits the end result as her driving force, but also her mother’s support.
“Knowing that in the end the hard work would be worth it and I would be able to follow my dreams and passions. Also my mom encouraged me to work hard and achieve my full potential,” Corinne said. “I would like to extend a thank you to my mom, Elizabeth Jones, for raising me on her own. She always pushed me to be the best I can be and I will always be grateful for that.”
Both graduates are leaving NYHS with fond memories. Clay particularly will remember the clubs he was involved with.
“My favorite high school memories are the times I have spent with my mentors and friends. The times I have spent within my history club was probably the most memorable. I had so much fun with the group projects that we did. I also love learning about history, so this might be kinda biased,” Clay said.
A specific athletic moment is what stands out for Corinne.
“My favorite high school memory is sophomore year cheering with the football team all the way to the state semi-finals,” Corinne said.
One last final memory of high school for the pair was their speeches that NYHS recorded for a graduation video that was presented to the students. Both allowed their unique pandemic experience to shape what they said to their peers.
“I’ve had to add on some different things about how senior year went and how it wasn’t what we thought it was going to be, but it made it easier for me to include memories from high school since we didn’t get a whole semester of memories to make,” Corinne said.
“I would be lying if my graduation speech did not mention the pandemic at all. The pandemic has inspired me to value some of the most important things in my life,” Clay said.
