Frontier internet customers in Athens have been without internet for three weeks, which the company said was due to recent torrential downpours that came through the region as well as supply shortages.
No specific timetable has been reported as to when service will be repaired, due to uncertainty as to when necessary supplies will be received.
Brigid Smith, spokesperson for Frontier, said “days of torrential rainfall” flooded manholes and damaged internet service infrastructure. The damaged infrastructure, she said, was a “twisted-pair” cable, which is used for telephone and modern ethernet communications.
She said the local Frontier teams have “been going all out” to restore service to the area. She did not respond by publication time with the number of customers affected.
“Believe me, we want customers to be happy – and I am confident the team will soon have everything in order,” Smith said. “ I know it’s frustrating for all, but they are really doing a great job and I am proud of them and the company.”
In late August and early September, Athens saw several instances of large bouts of rain, and on Sept. 5, the Athens area received a half-inch of rain, according to the National Weather Services Charleston, West Virginia, Office.
The cables were damaged beyond repair, she said. And due to increased demand for cable and pandemic-related supply issues, the local Frontier department had to wait to get the replacements from a supplier.
Gizmodo reported in August that telecommunications companies were struggling to find internet cables due to an ongoing supply shortage.
The manholes, which were blacktopped, needed to be dug out and uncovered.
“Since it all happened during the Labor Day holiday, we were playing catch up with suppliers,” Smith said in an email.
