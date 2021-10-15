As we enter the twentieth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline workers in the medical field are as impacted as ever. In a gesture of appreciation and kindness, employees from Hopewell Health Centers decorated the walkway at O’Bleness Hospital with encouraging messages.
Messages on the pathway ranged from “Heroes wear scrubs” and “O’Bleness is the bomb-diggity” to “You’re a hero.”
One message that particularly struck Becky Holcomb, nurse manager of the Med Surg unit, called healthcare workers “the light in the darkness”, a message that brought tears to her eyes.
“We’ve been looking for the light at the end of the tunnel and the tunnel just keeps getting longer and darker,” Holcomb said. “While we’re looking for the light, the community thinks we are the light.”
LeeAnn Helber, O’Bleness Hospital president, explained that the light at the end of the tunnel initially seemed to come in the spring with lifted mask requirements but as summer and the delta variant came around, hope slowly began to dwindle.
The recent wave of the delta variant has had serious impacts on the healthcare system, according to Helber.
“We’re seeing patients that have COVID that are younger than the other surges,” said Helber. “They’re also sicker. We’re seeing a majority of COVID patients that are not vaccinated.”
With the increased patient loads, frontline workers were in need of a morale boost and according to both Helber and Holcomb, it couldn’t have come sooner.
“It just came at the perfect time, when you just think you’re at the end of your rope and then the community steps in,” said Holcomb. “It just helps us do what we do.
“It was really touching. I think that as healthcare workers, at a time where we were starting to feel maybe a little forgotten and ready to walk away, that really just lifted the mood. It was so heartwarming to know that the community supported us the way they do.”
For the staff, little things like notes go a long way for making them feel so thankful, especially in a time where they as healthcare workers have seen the worst of the pandemic.
The messages weren’t the only tokens of appreciation for frontline workers. Hopewell Health Centers had also sent in breakfast and coffee to healthcare staff earlier in the week. Trimble Elementary has been sending cards to the hospital made by grateful students. The Laurels of Athens reached out as well, sending flowers to healthcare workers.
Holcomb stated that the best way people can help is by being kind to one another and staying safe. Helber emphasized that respecting the changes in policy at the hospital, including visitation changes and mask wearing, can be one of the biggest ways to help.
“We’re trying to keep not only our patients and guests safe, we’re trying to keep our staff safe,” said Helber. “I know that’s probably a little different than how you used to experience O’Bleness. I think that would be a huge help for them.”
Getting vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu to limit the risk of hospitalization can also help staff, according to Helber.
“I know everybody has different opinions and we really do want to encourage vaccination to the community,” said Helber.
COVID vaccination clinics are being held at Heritage Hall on Ohio University’s campus each Friday. Those looking to get vaccinated can call 740-447-5900 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.to schedule an appointment. People can also schedule a vaccine at various providers by going to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. To find a local flu shot provider, visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.
