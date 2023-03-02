The frost law, which reduces the vehicle weight limit on some Athens County roads by 30%, went into effect Wednesday.
Athens County Board of Commissioners approved the renewal of the law during its meeting Tuesday, in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The weight limit ends on April 30.
Athen County Engineer Jeff Maiden said he asked for a renewal of the law, because of the predicted spring rain and the damage caused by the February rain to the county road berms.
“The past 30 days, our crews have been out repairing berms and repairing creek washouts along the roads,” he said. “It seemed like time to enact it again.”
Maiden said that 90% of the damage done to county roads is done during March and April.
According to the Ohio Farm Bureau, the freeze and thaw cycle makes the roadbed very unstable and We have that cycle of freeze and thaw and freeze and thaw and that makes the the roadbed very unstable and that makes the road more likely to have things like divots and potholes and cracks and damage that then makes the road unstable. Then it has to be repaired. So the frost law is a way for the weight limit to be reduced to try to reduce that damage that might occur when that roadbed is unsteady.
Compared to previous years, the area hasn’t seen “rains so intense since 2018, 2019,” Maiden said.
To legally enforce the frost law, the commissioners have to approve it every year, he said.
Some major roads will be except from the frost law, such as Radford Road, Athens County Road 33 and Diamond Brick Road (33B), Maiden said.
