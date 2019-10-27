Note: This story appears in the Sunday, Oct. 27 newspaper on Page A1.
NELSONVILLE — A Logan attorney has been chosen to conduct a sweeping investigation into all seven members of Nelsonville City Council.
Tim Gleeson, the former Vinton County prosecutor, has agreed to take the assignment.
Nelsonville City Council members voted unanimously at a meeting a week ago for each of themselves to be investigated.
It was not discussed during the vote what the investigation would look into. Akin to a fishing expedition, the investigation may cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in legal bills at a time when the city faces financial strain.
The Messenger has obtained a list of suggested questions that Council members may be asked to fill out as part of this investigation. These questions broadly ask members if they have violated City Charter or know if other Council members have done so.
Council members had agreed to ask Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn to conduct the investigation or recommend someone in his place. City Manager Chuck Barga noted that Blackburn is related to someone on Council and it was expected an independent investigator would be sought.
A letter from the prosecutor’s office to City Attorney Garry Hunter (dated Wednesday, Oct. 23) states that Gleeson is “willing to conduct the investigation at the standard rate of $75 per hour, plus costs and mileage, not to exceed $7,500.00 without prior approval.”
From here, Hunter will draft a contract and Barga as city manager plans to approve it.
Barga told The Messenger it will be up to members of Council to appropriate the funding for this investigation. He intends to request the full amount for $7,500.
Spending decisions are indeed normally made by Council. However, this presents an unusual situation in which Council members effectively have control of approving how much to pay the person tasked with investigating themselves.
The Messenger asked Barga what would happen if members of Council rejected the pick and refused to appropriate the funding. He said officials would cross that bridge when and if they came to it.
It is also unclear when a vote for that funding will take place. An agenda for the upcoming Monday, Oct. 28 meeting of Nelsonville City Council does not include an item to appropriate money for this investigation.
What is the investigation for?
As mentioned, it is not clear what Gleeson will even investigate when the money is eventually appropriated.
Gleeson told The Messenger on Friday he could not yet comment on the investigation because he wasn’t sure if the assignment had been finalized. Also, he described being unsure about the “precise allegations that are being made.”
Prosecutor Blackburn wrote in his letter to Hunter: “In order to keep costs down, attached is a list of (questions) for each council member to fill out and return to Mr. Gleeson.”
The questions include:
- Have you ever directly asked an employee of the city to do anything as it related to city business?
- If so, who?
- Please list any council member you believe has violated the Nelsonville City Charter and how they violated the Charter.
- How do you know this happened?
- Who are the witnesses to this conduct regarding this matter?
The planned agreement with Gleeson was first reported Friday morning by the Facebook page “Sunshine on Nelsonville.” In a comment to that post, Councilwoman Dottie Fromal responded, “Wow, I haven’t even seen these documents yet and I’m on City Council.”
Barga told The Messenger the same on Friday, saying he had first seen the agreement posted to Facebook but that his office had not yet obtained a copy.
As The Messenger has reported, this controversy was spurred by ongoing scrutiny into the conduct of Council President Daniel Sherman.
Members of Council’s Judiciary Committee recently heard a citizen’s complaint that Sherman allegedly violated City Charter in targeting them over a personal matter.
The committee planned to initiate an investigation into Sherman at the Oct. 21 meeting. As that was happening, Councilman Greg Smith interjected and requested that he and the other members of Council be investigated also.
The vote was unanimous to do so.
