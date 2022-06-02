Athens is gearing up for Pride Month activities in June.
Athens Pride Fest activities will be hosted by Southeast Ohio Rainbow Alliance on June 10-12, according to Chris Nevil, executive director of the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance.
Events kick off with the APF PRIDE shuffle starting at 8 p.m. June 10 at The Pigskin with a closing dance party at The Union.
APF Drag Show will be held June 11 at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8. There will be an $8 cover at the door to this family-friendly event.
Athens Pride Fest Community Field Day will begin at noon June 12 at Richland Avenue Park. Nevil said the event will include free food, bouncy house, field games/toys and tables with vendors and organizations.
For more information on the Athens Pride Fest activities, visit the SEORA website at http://www.seorainbow.org/#/ or visit its Facebook page.
Ohio University’s LGBT Center and the city of Athens are co-sponsoring a performance of the musical “Fun Home” in honor of Pride Month.
ARTS/West will debut its first show that it has officially produced on Friday through Sunday and June 10-12. “Fun Home,” Alison Bechdel’s memoir set to music, where she comes to terms with her complicated relationship with her dad.
The show is recommended for people ages 13 and older, as it contains adult language and subject material.
The Friday and Saturday show will start at 8 p.m., while Sunday matinees will start at 2 p.m. The run time is about 90 minutes. There is no intermission.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/funhomeathens online. Tickets purchased the day of the show are cash only.
OU’s LGBT Center Assistant Director Sarah Doherty said the center is working with SEORA, OUT Ohio and other OU campus and community partners on organizing a “Summer of Pride,” with events scheduled for July and August.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.
Stonewall Uprising, also known as Stonewall Riots, began on June 28, 1969, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City, according to history.com. The raid sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents as police took employees and patrons out of the bar. Six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement occurred outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park.
Pride Month recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history throughout the world.
