Several Athens County agencies, along with the USDA, will host a funding fair to help residents connect their homes to the US 50 Sanitation Sewer project.
Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler discussed the project and the event at the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The funding fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1, at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens.
Representatives from the USDA, Athens City-County Health Department, Athens County Water and Sewer District and Hocking Athens Perry Community Action are scheduled to attend the event.
The USDA offers income-based grants and loans for tie-ins to the sewer project. The grants can be up to $10,000. The loan can be for up to $40,000 and will have 1% interest rate to be paid over a 20-year period, Kasler said.
HAPCAP will have a total of $100,000 available for qualified residents who live in the Phase 5 area, which is near Tammy Lane.
The health department also has funds available, Kasler said. He didn’t know how much money would be available for 2022, but did know they’d have some funds available in 2023.
"We're gonna help screen the people, according to their phase to make sure we get those organized, and try to get as many people funded as possible," Kasler said.
Filing of the paperwork will be done onsite during the event.
Commission President Lenny Eliason asked what the county to do to help those households that don’t qualify as low to moderate income. He noted that prices have gone up, which may make connecting unaffordable.
During the event those who didn't qualify for the funding will be recorded so the county can look into giving them loans.
The board approved using American Rescue Plan funds to set up loans with terms similar to those of the USDA loans.
Information will be sent out about the fair, Kasler said. Those who can't make the event will be able to contact the water district's main office for loan and grant applications.
Kasler also noted that most of the project is on schedule, with the majority of it to be completed in February 2023.
County maintenance staff, led by Jeff Gabriel, talked to the commissioners about some repairs that need to be made in county properties.
In the county treasurer’s office, they will install a drop ceiling, as part of the plaster has delaminated after years of water damage. Since they plan to do some repairs on the courthouse roof, they will replace the lighting along the roofline, which currently is not operational.
They will also be doing some remodeling in the Clerk of Courts office and repair the roof on the sheriff’s office. The roof project has been estimated to cost between $150,000 and $160,000, so it will be put out to bid, Gabriel said.
In other matters, commissioners approved a proclamation honoring the Athens County Clerk of Courts office for receiving a perfect score from the US State Department for its handling of passports.
Also involving the Clerk of Courts office, commissioners approved the purchase of the old Hocking Valley Bank building on East State Street. The agency’s title office will move from Market on State, the mall, to the facility. The county purchased the building for $600,000.
"It's clever," Commissioner Charlie Adkins said of the facility having a drive-through. "People won't have to get out of the car, and older folks that go up to the window if they want."
The board approved using a loan to pay for the purchase. Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman said he'd meet with the bond council to get the funding process started.
In other matters, Eliason was given permission to approve any expenditures regarding work being done at the Jacksonville Senior Center. He was to meet with members of the center and others Tuesday afternoon. While replacing the floor at the building, contractors found termites and other issues in the sub flooring.
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference center.
