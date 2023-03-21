Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society has started fundraising in an effort to save the stained-glass windows at the historic Black church, located at the intersection of West Carpenter Street and North Congress Street, in Athens.
Recent wind almost caused the destruction of two of the windows earlier this month. They were shored up. Another window was destroyed in January, and is nearly impossible to duplicate, according to Society Communications/Media Director Tee Ford-Ahmed.
During a presentation during the Athens City Council meeting on March 6, Ford-Ahmed explained that the material holding the windows together is so old that it acts like a rubber band.
“When the wind comes through, it knocks it down,” she said of the windows. “Some gentlemen recently went in and scaffolded it and put in two by fours in front of that to hold it up now to try and make it through the summer. With the way the winds are blowing now, we don’t know what will happen. So all I’m here to say is this is the state we’re in right now. We hope that the city will continue to partner with us as we try to move forward.”
The windows are slated for removal at the beginning of April if the Preservation Society has in hand $350,000 for Phase 1 which consists of complete removal, temperature control crating, detailed documentation in preparation for restoration, storage and replacing the window cavities with a material that will adhere to artwork, according to a press release.
At the moment, the society doesn’t have all the necessary funding and have launched a GoFundMe page — https://gofund.me/1442e4de — online. The page was preceded by a flurry of grant writing and appeals to donors.
The GoFundMe page has a $100,000 goal. As of Monday morning, $960 of the $100,000 goal had been raised.
Ford-Ahmed, Society board member Avery Nelson and Ohio University student Re’Aija Grice came before Athens City Council to talk about the church during the council meeting.
Nelson, a biracial woman who grew up in Athens, said Mount Zion is important to the Black community.
“As a biracial girl growing up in this town, I can say that the majority of my childhood was filled with the feeling of otherness and insecurity about my blackness,” she told council. “It’s not because I wanted to be anything other, but it’s because this city basically just reflected whiteness back at me. Not being able to see myself in the place where I lived made me feel like something was wrong with me. The way I looked was wrong. The set of culture traditions I had been raised with felt wrong.”
Moving away from Athens helped her become more comfortable with herself, Nelson said.
“It’s kind of sad because that shouldn’t be what happens in the place that you grow up,” she said.
While there are a lot of plaques that commemorate the city’s black history, Mount Zion is one of the last physical places that are rooted in Athens’ Black community.
“So I think we have really huge opportunity here to really create something special that will not only educate and provide community,” Nelson said. “It will also allow girls and boys like me to see themselves in this city, whether they’re raised here or they’re just passing through.”
Grice, a senior at OU, said that while she attends a predominantly white institution in rural Appalachia, she knows the importance of cultural history, in particular preserving black cultural history.
“I believe more students should have the opportunity to learn more information about the history of the church being the first black church in Athens, Ohio,” Grice said. “It’ll serve as a historical place for all students of color to learn about the history of the church, how to preserve the historical artifacts and continue the traditions for future generations to come.”
Without a community partnership and a belief in the importance of preserving Mount Zion, the task will not be possible, she said. “As a part of this community, I believe the city can assist in a partnership with us to preserve the church and the meaning of the church and remember why this black cultural center is important for students of color to congregate and support one another.”
