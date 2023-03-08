HAPCAP talks with Athens County Commissioners

Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action’s David Keller (right) talks about a federal grant the agency received to build a new facility for Athens Public Transit during the Athens County Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex. Also pictured are, from left, HAPCAP Transportation Director Carolyn Conley, Commissioner Charlie Adkins, Board of Commissioners clerks Stephanie Morris and JoAnn Rockhold and Commissioner Chris Chmiel.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action received a federal grant of $3.2 million to build a new facility for Athens Public Transit, and is asking for help in gathering the approximately $816,000 match.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.