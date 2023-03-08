Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action received a federal grant of $3.2 million to build a new facility for Athens Public Transit, and is asking for help in gathering the approximately $816,000 match.
HAPCAP Transportation Director Carolyn Conley, Athens Public Transit’s David Keller and City of Athens Safety Service Director Andy Stone met with Athens County Commissioners Chris Chmiel and Charlie Adkins Tuesday to see what help the county could provide. Board of Commissioners President Lenny Eliason was absent.
The current facility is on West State Street between the City Service Garage and West State Park. The 7,000-square-foot building was built in 1989 for a fleet of three buses, Keller said. The agency now has a fleet of 26 vehicles.
The new facility would be located on a site donated by the City of Athens, near the current facility. It would be about 30,000 square feet.
Keller said the agency raised $260,000 internally — through transit reserve funds from Athens Public Transit and GoBus and funds from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The property — appraised at $60,000 — has an in-kind match value, Keller said.
Chmiel and Adkins were agreeable to contributing some funds to help build the local match, but not the entire $556,200. Chmiel suggested HAPCAP talk with other agencies that benefit from Athens Public Transit’s services, such as the Board of Developmental Disabilities, Department of Jobs and Family Services, 317 board, etc.
“This is really a Hail Mary pass. We don’t have the resources to raise a local match like this,” Keller said of the grant.
“There’s a reason we haven’t had a new facility in 30 years,” Conley said of HAPCAP’s issues with obtaining matching funds in the past. “The grant came along and we really wanted to go for it. This is something that we think the county needs, that our transportation service needs.
“So, when we did apply for this grant through (Ohio Department of Transportation), we were honest and upfront. We weren’t really sure where the local match would come from,” she continued.
Board clerk JoAnn Rockhold asked if the agency had data on who rides on the bus, as the county may be able to contribute some funds from the senior levy.
Athens On Demand Transit data is easier to track, Conley said. With the fixed routes, they have passes for the elderly and disabled that can be tracked, but regular riders can’t be tracked.
Chmiel noted that many Ohio University students, faculty and staff use the transportation system and asked how the university contributes to the agency’s operations.
Both transportation programs’ budgets include a mix of 50% federal funds, which are overseen by ODOT, and a 50% local match, Conley said.
OU contributes to the local match, as contract revenue. Pre-pandemic, OU contributed around $125,000 a year. This year, HAPCAP estimates OU will contribute between $85,000 to $95,000.
“What they do is they pay a per student fee,” Conley said of the university. “Faculty, students and staff can ride Athens Public Transit for free. ... We track who rides, and we bill OU that amount. It’s a reduced fare; so it’s not in the full $1. It’s $0.90 per ride.”
By filling part of the match, HAPCAP hopes to make it easier to go to other entities to seek funding, Keller said.
“Our thinking was, we have a large port of part of the void filled — $260,000,” he said. “If the county could fill another large void, then we could go to people and say ‘Hey, we only need $150,000 more.’ I feel like people will understand that they’re kind of like the glue that’s holding it all together, rather than like seeing this big void that they’re like, ‘Well our money is not going to make a difference.’”
The City of Athens is extremely supportive of this project, Stone said.
Besides the land donation, he noted that a percentage of the city income tax goes to Athens Public Transit — about $150,000 a year.
“We expect to continue that, at least that amount, going into the future,” Stone said. “That’s serving people that are in the City of Athens, but also serving people outside of the City of Athens.”
The new facility would include about 2,600 square feet for office space that would serve as the administrative center for Athens Public Transit and Athens On Demand Transit, according to information provided by HAPCAP. About 8,300 square feet will be for the operations and maintenance, which would include six vehicle maintenance bays, two wash bays and a storage area.
There would also be a parking lot.
“I don’t know how much money we spent on catalytic converters over the past year and a half, two years,” Keller said with a laugh. “A well-lit, secure parking lot is going to be a huge thing for us, especially with the fleet of our size. Then we want to pave and secure, roughly 15,000 square feet of space.”
While commissioners can not vote on funding until Eliason can give his input when he returns next week, Chmiel said he and Adkins will help HAPCAP in other ways.
The next commissioners meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
