The Nelsonville Police Department announced plans for a funeral for NPD officer Scott Dawley, who died last week in a traffic accident while responding to a shots fired call.
Funeral services for Dawley will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Nelsonville-York High School at 2 Buckeye Dr., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Pastor Michael Thomas is officiating the service. Once the Funeral Services are through, a Funeral Procession will immediately take place starting from the Nelsonville-York High School and ending at the Carbon Hill Cemetery.
For those want to pay their respects to Dawley but cannot attend the services, the planned route is as follows:
The procession will leave NYHS turning on to St Rt 78. Follow 78 to Canal Street making a right turn onto Canal. Continuing on to Canal St to Madison St turning right. The procession will continue onto Madison Street which will turn into 278 N.
It will then turn on Hawk Street in Carbon Hill by making a right turn on to Hawk Street. The procession will then enter into the Carbon Hill Cemetery where Dawley will be laid to rest.
“I believe there’s going to be a lot of police (in the procession),” Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank said. “I suspect it will be a massive showing just like the fire departments (who showed up for Jeff Arme’s funeral).”
Around 2:26 p.m. last Tuesday, NPD officer Scott Dawley and several other officers were responding to a report of shots fired on the east side of Nelsonville, Fitch said.
While on route, Dawley and others were traveling eastbound, when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Canal Street and Rocky Boots Way by the Rocky Boots outlet store.
Dawley suffered serious injuries in the crash, and first responders performed CPR on him, Fitch said. He was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Dawley leaves behind a wife and seven children, NPD said on Facebook. Fitch asked for privacy for Dawley’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.