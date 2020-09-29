Following a series of search warrants executed by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Units over the summer which resulted in a number of arrests for drug trafficking in the county, three more Athens County residents have been arrested for related crimes.
On Friday, Sept. 25, the CIU and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 18598 State Route 13, Glouster, for suspected drug trafficking.
Deputies made contact with and detained four individuals at this residence. A search was conducted and suspected heroin and methamphetamine, along with abuse instruments associated with the two were located and seized.
Additionally, there were three children present during this investigation, and the living conditions were unsafe for the children. Therefore, Athens County Children Services was called to the scene for assistance.
Those arrested were listed as:
Ashley Sears, 31, of Glouster, was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree; and endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Michael Taylor, 26, of Millfield, was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Nicole Barnhart, 27, of Glouster, was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
Both Barnhart and Taylor were currently on Adult Parole Authority supervision and are also being held on violations. This investigation is ongoing, and items seized are being sent to a lab for testing. Additional charges are expected pending the labs results.
