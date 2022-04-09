CINCINNATI — G&J Pepsi has announced that it is expanding its distribution and delivery capabilities with a new location in Maysville, KY.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved G&J’s application for economic development incentives allowing G&J to move forward with its intent to sign a lease on a building in Maysville’s Industrial Park II located off the AA Highway.
Over the course of the last few years, G&J’s product portfolio has expanded. This rapid growth has created constraints in our warehouses. The expansion into Maysville will provide needed space and position the company for further product expansion while continuing to provide superior service to its customers and consumers.
“We are so excited about having a physical presence in the city of Maysville that will allow us to grow our business while creating additional jobs and investing in the local community,” said Tim Trant, G&J Pepsi Chief Executive Officer. “Ultimately, we will be able to better serve our customers across Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.”
The project is anticipated to create approximately 45 Kentucky jobs. The company expects to gain occupancy of the building in early May but is still evaluating the time frame to be operational.
