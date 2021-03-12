G. Kenner Bush Jr., former publisher of The Athens Messenger, died Feb. 28. He was 86 years old.
Bush was born on July 30, 1934, to the late Gordan K. Izotta A. Bush. Born into a strong tradition of local news, Bush was perhaps always destined for journalistic greatness.
The Bush family had owned and operated The Athens Messenger since 1895. Bush began his career in journalism with a delivery route when he was 13 years old. He then worked his way up, spending time as a reporter during his college vacations.
An educated man, Bush graduated from Athens High School in 1952, Colgate University in 1956, and eventually Harvard Business School with a Master's Degree in 1960. Additionally, Bush spent two years in the U.S. Army.
Following his service, Bush spent time as associate with Gannett Newspapers in Rochester, NY, eventually returning to Athens in 1962 to take on the role of assistant publisher of The Messenger under the guidance of his father, Gordon K. Bush.
Upon the death of his father in 1965, Bush became a third-generation publisher at the age of 31. He held this position until his retirement in 1997 when the family owned newspaper was sold.
Under his leadership The Messenger grew, eventually expanding into the newspaper office on Route 33 in 1970. Bush's goal for the facility was to house the most advanced community newspaper technology of the time. He later went on to expand the facility to include commercial booklet printing – a service still offered today.
Bush held a variety of leadership roles at Ohio University throughout the years. He was a former trustee of both Ohio University and the Ohio University Foundation. He also served as a member of two presidential search committees and was a university's trustee representative on the Inter-University Council of Ohio. He was named an honorary alumnus in 1984 and was awarded the Board of Trustee's Founders Citation in 2004.
Bush was also heavily involved in the Athens community. He was a past director and president of the Athens chamber of Commerce and former trustee of the O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was also the 1986 Campaign Chairman of United Appeal of Athens County and represented Southern Ohio as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army from 1969-1972.
Additionally, Bush was a member of Sigma Delta Chi, Beta Theta Pi, the Athens Rotary, Symposiarchs, Ohio University Trustees Academy and the Association of Ohio Commodores.
In 1987, Bush was recognized by the Ohio Newspaper Association with the President's Award and by the Southeastern Ohio Regional County for Outstanding Leadership in the Economic Development of Athens and Southeastern Ohio.
Beyond all of this service and accolades he was a son, husband, father, friend and boss. He was also a well-respected photographer, whose black and white landscape and still life pieces have been exhibited around the country.
He and his wife, the former Margene (Gilson) Bush, were the third couple to be married in the Galbreath Chapel on Ohio University's campus in 1958. The couple shared 62 years together. They had two sons, Fred (Sheryl) Bush, and the late David Gilson (Sabrina) Bush. They had five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
Bush's legacy at the Athens Messenger is still remembered by long-time employees who remember the man's focus on communication. Something Bush spoke about to the Harvard Business School in 1985.
"But if there's one thing I've realized more and more during the past twenty years, it's the importance of people and of being able to communicate with them," Bush said. "Executives can take about fancy machines and pretty buildings, market share and big profits, but success depends in large part on not taking people and their efforts for granted. The most important thing I can do at this newspaper is to create and maintain conditions under which employees here can be interested in what they're doing, fulfill their ambitions, and feel that they're and integral part of this enterprise."
Messenger Photographer John Halley remembers meeting Bush as a young photographer and the enthusiasm Bush brought to his personal interactions. See John's account in "Under the Lens" on A6.
