NELSONVILLE — City Council unanimously voted to appoint Tracy Galway, of Athens, as temporary city manager during a special meeting Monday at city hall.
Galway takes over the position after council appointed acting Police Chief Devon Tolliver to the position on Jan. 18.
A resident of Athens for 25 years, Galway worked for Ohio University, Athens County Department of Job and Family Services and Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action.
As HAPCAP’s food and nutrition division director, she oversaw the Southeast Ohio Foodbank. She worked at DJFS for 13 years.
That breadth of experience has allowed her to get to know the Nelsonville area and the region as a whole, she said in an interview with the Messenger.
“It’s important to do my part to help the area and region become a good place,” she said.
Galway started the job Tuesday. She said she applied after learning about the situation in Nelsonville.
“I thought I could help, by using my skills and experience, keep services running and keep the city going,” she said.
She currently has a short-term contract with the city, with the option to be considered for the permanent city manager’s position.
With a full day of work under her belt, Galway said she is spending some time learning how the city operates. Her main goal is to keep Nelsonville and its programs running.
“Some are currently underway, while some are in the works,” she said. “They really need to have someone here, so signatures can be made and things can still operate. I’m also working on a list of possible projects and ideas.”
Many good people are working for the city of Nelsonville, Galway said.
“There are so many great people who work for the city — who are doing a good job keeping things going,” she said. “A lot of people are dedicated to serving this city. ... There is just so much potential in this region of the state.”
Galway has a bachelor’s degree in communications in health and human services, a master’s degree in public administration and a certificate in healthcare leadership, all from Ohio University. She currently is pursuing a doctorate.
Galway is the third person to take up the role as temporary city manager after Scott Frank resigned on Jan. 6. Before Tolliver took the role, former acting Police Chief K.J. Tracy served as city manager from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.
Tracy joined the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office as a full-time deputy on Jan. 18, according to a Facebook post. Former Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch runs the agency.
Council President Tony Dunfee, along with council members Doug Childs, Gregg Clement and Nick Smith, were present at Monday’s meeting. Council members Justin Booth and Cory Taylor resigned on Jan. 10. Replacements had not been named as of Monday.
Also during the meeting, council unanimously approved hiring Nathan Bail as full-time police officer, pending his passing of the civil service test.
