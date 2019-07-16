Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, July 16 newspaper on Page A1.
NELSONVILLE — Guns blazing, a team of soldiers rocket through a facility, running to protect their base and teammates. As explosions rock the virtual space, a team of six players sit in perfect safety behind their computers, fingers flying on their keyboards.
This is the world of e-sports: video game competitions which will soon be introduced at Hocking College. E-sports involve a world of bright graphics and high-speed strategies. These games are more than just a recreational pursuit — they’re money makers. Teams around the world command sponsorships and play in large-scale tournaments with major payouts.
On a collegiate level, many institutions throughout the country now have competitive teams, with some players receiving scholarship funding the way a student-athlete would.
The Hocking College e-sports team will debut this fall. The team will be led by coach Steve Wilson, an avid gamer who works as the college’s chief information officer.
In fact, Wilson paid for part of his own college career through professional gaming.
“I put myself through a couple years of college playing Ultima Online,” Wilson told The Messenger.
He said the bulk of his experience is with games made by Blizzard Entertainment, a major video game company which has produced many popular franchises, including Overwatch and World of Warcraft.
The Hocking College team will play Overwatch this fall. Wilson said students will start with practices and eventually play in competitive tournaments. Overwatch is a multiplayer, first-person shooter game set on a futuristic Earth. The goal of the game is to defend and secure points on the map, or escort a object across the map within a time limit.
Wilson says the two main goals of the Hocking College e-sports team will be campus engagement and general recruitment.
“I think it will be a good recruitment effort, because of high school e-sports programs,” Wilson explained. “Second is that engagement piece. If (students) are engaged on campus, they’re more likely to graduate.”
Wilson said there has already been some interest in e-sports on Hocking’s campus, meaning tryouts may be necessary to determine the competitive team. The school may also offer training for students who are new to gaming but want to try.
Hocking College joins Ohio University as institutions in this area with e-sports teams. OU now hosts an annual gaming convention — the OHIO Business of Games Summit — which draws gamers and industry experts alike.
Elsewhere, Ohio State University is among the institutions seeking to introduce an academic e-sports program, including game design and production. The University of California, Irvine has even built a full-scale e-sports arena, featuring state-of-the-art equipment for students. OSU plans to do the same.
At Hocking, team members will play on Alienware computers, a brand of gaming computer that has higher graphics capabilities than a traditional desktop computer.
“We’re still feeling our way through,” Wilson said. “E-sports in higher education is still trying to figure out where its feet are.”
