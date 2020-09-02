During a motion hearing for George Wagner IV, 28, in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, testimony revealed more details concerning evidence in the capital cases against four members of the Wagner family charged in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in April 2016.
After hearing testimony, Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering denied the defense’s request for bond, meaning that Wagner remains in jail without bond while awaiting his trial.
The members of the Wagner family who have been charged with murder in the 2016 killings in addition to George Wagner IV, include his father, George Wagner III, 49; mother, Angela Wagner, 49; and brother, Edward Jacob (Jake) Wagner, 27.
During examination by the defense and cross-examination by prosecution on Monday, Ryan Scheiderer, special agent for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), indicated that the evidence in the cases includes ballistic evidence, shoe print evidence, forged documents, recorded conversations, and text messages.
Ryan Scheiderer, who acted as lead investigator for the murder cases, indicated that custody of Jake Wagner and victim Hanna Rhoden’s daughter was a motive in the case.
Defense attorney Richard Nash argued that the evidence presented did not implicate his client but rather pointed to Jake and Angela Wagner.
“This whole case, if there is a case, and I’m not saying there is, but it’s about Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner and Angela Wagner,” Nash said.
Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa argued, however, that the family is very close-knit and did everything together, even voting on family decisions.
Nash indicated that the prosecution’s argument against bond for George IV amounted to saying that the family did everything together, and, “therefore, based on that they want the court to believe that the presumption is great that George Wagner was involved in homicide.”
“We would remind the court that the presumption must be great (of) that person’s involvement to deny bond,” Nash said.
Canepa said that the Wagner family is “unique in the fact that they are very insular, somewhat cult-like.”
“They lived together ... they worked together, they made decisions together as a family,” she said.
Canepa indicated that they even put their money together, with George IV making purchases on Jake Wagner’s rewards card.
“The fact that Jake’s rewards card was used does not mean that Jake was the purchaser of everything,” she said.
“Despite what the defendant says, there is very strong evidence connecting not just his family but him to these crimes,” according to Canepa.
