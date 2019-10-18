CIRCLEVILLE — Bob and Jo Liggett kicked off the Circleville Pumpkin Show in style Wednesday, taking home the title for largest pumpkin with a 1,421.5-pound giant.
It is the first time the Liggetts have won at the Pumpkin Show Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off since 2014. This marked their 13th overall win, surpassing Frank Coon for most all-time. Coon won on 12 different occasions between 1955-73.
The Liggett’s pumpkin was the last to be weighed and was the third and final pumpkin over 1,000 pounds. Mark Litz’s 1,174.5-pound pumpkin was second and Bella Liggett, Bob and Jo’s granddaughter, was third at 1,130.5 pounds. Rounding out the top five was Ryan Morrison with a 783-pound pumpkin and Dian Wagner with a 780.5-pounder.
Tiffany Stewart won the Nancy L. Martin Award for the prettiest pumpkin. It weighed 555 pounds and was a vibrant orange color with a sort of oval shape.
Bob Liggett said his pumpkin, named Zeta, was the last one on the vine and last hope was the winner.
“I’m happy that it’s up there and now I can relax a little bit,” Bob Liggett said.
Liggett said it was a hard growing season for many of the growers, which explains why weights and the number of pumpkins were down from last year.
“It was really wet then it got hot, got normal and then got hot again,” he said. “If you look, the large ones aren’t as big as last year due to those weather conditions. The best weather in the United States was in New York, Connecticut and Wisconsin. There’s an orange belt that’s more north.”
Liggett said he was pleased with the turnout and size despite the conditions.
“I didn’t think there would be this many,” he said.
Mark Litz, last year’s winner at 1,607 pounds, said he was happy with his finish.
“They had me in at third and fourth place, but I rolled in a little heavier,” Litz said of how the pumpkin measured. “It made it exciting and it was a lot of fun.”
Litz echoed what Liggett said about the growing season.
“It was more difficult,” he said. “A lot of folks lost a lot of pumpkins. I was happy to make it to the scales. It was really tough.”
Bella Liggett flew in Tuesday night from Boston where she’s currently working on her master’s degree at Boston University in forensic anthropology. This is Bella’s second time on the podium.
Bella Liggett does a majority of the work before leaving for school, leaving only a few things to her grandparents to take care of.
“By mid-August almost all the work is done,” Bella said. “I made sure when I decided to do it this year I could do all the work and not leave them with my grandpa. All he had to do was continue to check the blossom, stem and vine and spray the patch.”
Bella Liggett told the crowd her professors were aware of her trip and that she would need to leave school this week.
“I went up to each of them and told them that I would have to come back to Ohio on Oct. 15 because I grow giant pumpkins,” she added. “They were OK with it. I have to make up a mid-term but other than that it’s pretty good.”
The Circleville Pumpkin Show continues through Saturday.
Steven Collins is a senior reporter for The Circleville Herald newspaper.
