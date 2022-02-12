Gigi’s Country Kitchen in The Plains has buzzed with excitement in the lead up to the Super Bowl, with Joe Burrow fans and media outlets flocking from far and wide to the restaurant Burrow praised on national television back in 2018.
“Even just today, we had three people that drove here from Dayton, just to say that they came to basically what is now referred to as Joe Burrow’s restaurant,” said the restaurant’s owner, Travis Brand.
Gigi’s has owned that title with pride. Burrow swag decorates the establishment; the sign out front often features messages supporting Burrow; employees often wear Bengals orange and black and the restaurant renamed Burrow’s favorite omelet in his name.
Although Gigi’s has been associated with Burrow for years now, Brand said Burrow’s fans continue to surprise.
“Winters are pretty slow right now, so I staff light for obvious reasons, and we got absolutely clobbered the Monday after the AFC Championship Game,” Brand said. “Like what in the world is going on out there? We almost didn’t have enough time to make a lunch special. I mean, it was insane.”
But then Brand put two and two together.
“Everybody’s talking about the game, and I’m like, oh duh! Of course they all wanted to come here and chat it up with each other,” Brand said.
While the excitement over Burrow has translated to increased attention and surely increased sales, Brand said he’s most enjoyed the “increase in fun and excitement.”
“There’s this common bond amongst everyone,” Brand said. “It’s so neat to see these people that come in with a Browns shirt and a Bengals hat.”
While Brand has received numerous requests to host a watch part for the Super Bowl at Gigi’s, he plans to watch the game with his family.
“I have to channel those emotions at home privately,” Brand said.
Brand said he cherishes the opportunity to be part of the “Joe Burrow experience.”
“It’s just neat to some small, insignificant way, be a part of the Joe Burrow experience,” Brand said. “He’s a young man who has worked harder than anybody to position himself where he has positioned itself, and at the end of the day, anytime somebody puts a camera or spotlight in his face, and questions him about his hard work and dedication and his abilities, he deflects that attention in somebody else’s direction.”
Brand added, “Everybody’s like, ‘what’s the connection between you and Joe?’ and I’m like, ‘there really isn’t one.’ Nothing I have done has ever affected Joe in a way that has gotten him to who he is today — other than feeding him some champion omelets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.