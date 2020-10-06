ALEXANDER TWP. — To anyone driving past the plot of land where millions of barrels of oil and gas drilling waste were dumped for decades on Ladd Ridge Road, the only distinguishing features now are a fading red building and a patch of freshly-seeded grass.
But at one point, it was an open pit with radioactive waste waiting to be pumped underground.
Where that waste is now is unknown, according Roxanne Groff and the Athens County’s Future Action Network (ACFAN, previously the Athens County Fracking Action Network), who have been working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to ensure the well is closed.
The Ginsberg injection well, located on Ladd Ridge Road, has been a target of those opposed to injection wells in Athens County for almost a decade, in part because it uses an open pit for storage of waste before it is pumped underground. Critics have expressed concern about the waste overflowing, as well as concern for what happens with the waste underground.
Groff, a longtime environmental advocate as well as a previous Athens County Commissioner, told the Athens County Commissioners Tuesday, Sept. 29 that the advocates have finally achieved their goal of closing the well, and a deadline has been set by ODNR for the wellhead and attached piping to be removed by June 2021.
In August 2019, the Commissioners voted to ask the state to plug the Ginsburg well. It was only earlier that year, Groff said, that ODNR officials finally voiced that the material in the pit was radioactive.
A May 16, 2019 letter sent to all operators of temporary injection-well storage pits, and specifically sent to Ginsberg Well owner Carper Well Services in Reno, Ohio, states that all fracking-waste injection-well operators comply with Ohio Administrative Code 1501:9-3-8(a) to “submit a plan regarding the drainage and proper disposal of all saltwater and oil field wastes.” All sludge found in the pits (all considered to be “technically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material”) must be tested for radioactive radium 226 and 228 and comply with state laws setting forth how and where the oilfield solid wastes and sludges in the pit shall be disposed of, according to the letter.
However, that does not appear to have occurred.
Groff said the pit was cleaned out and the cement removed this summer, as well as some soil removed. The waste was transported to a facility in Belmont County operated by Austin Master Services, a firm specializing in radiological waste management solutions, according to its website. However, the company did not test for radium content in either material. The soil that was removed was tested, and showed levels of radioactivity deemed to be safe for disposal in an Ohio landfill.
Groff says ODNR told ACFAN it does not have record of where the waste, cement, or soil has been shipped after it went to Austin Master. The same company is tasked with reclamation of the Ginsburg well site.
Media notoriety
The Ginsburg well first began making headlines when activists protested the fracking waste injection well location in their community. However, the wellhead had been out of compliance for years before attention was drawn to the issues.
According to the wellhead inspection documents from ODNR, released publicly by Appalachia Resist, show records dating back to 1986 detailing leaks, erosion issues, “sloppy” unloading allowing for “oil and brine off front end of slab,” resulting in many shut-downs and re-openings of the wellhead. The documents also show record of at least one veterinarian complaining that livestock and animals were ill from drinking out nearby creeks.
The pit well could have appeared as an old swimming pool to the uninformed visitor, with no-trespassing signs and a chain link fence to keep out anyone with ideas to try it. Warnings of oil and gas waste were nowhere to be found, critics say, citing photographs. Critics have also said the pit’s cement lining was cracked, allowing for the sludge to seep into the ground surrounding it.
The wellhead was repaired in the spring of 2017 after not being in operation for at least a year, according to a previous Messenger report, which had prompted a complaint to ODNR that the well should have been plugged. An ODNR spokesman said the well operator informed the state that an injection pump had been removed for repair and then re-installed.
Groff said in March 2020 the well remained at that point in poor condition, presenting photographs of cracks in the concrete.
In 2012, Madeline ffitch, of anti-fracking group Appalachia Resist, locked herself to cement-filled plastic drums in front of the facility, blocking the entrance. Another protest resulted in arrests a few years later at a separate Athens County injection well site, where eight Athens residents were arrested.
The wells presence has also cost the county, as one year Carper Well Service allowed for close to 10 times the average weight allowed on Ladd Ridge Road to be hauled to the pit. Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden stated during the Sept. 29, 2020 Commissioner’s meeting that vehicles were having issues due to the ruts driven into the pavement.
The roadway had to be replaced, and the county engaged with representatives of Carper Well Service, seeking financial compensation for the roadway’s overuse.
County Assistant Engineer Donnie Stevens said in July 2015 that cameras used to monitor the road showed that between June 19-23 of that year, for example, there were 35 brine trucks that went to the well. Only three other types of trucks used the road during that period, Stevens said.
The county engineer’s department had estimated that the cost of repairing the road to be $195,365. In September 2016, the county requested $50,000 of the company.
According to the letter, the county spent $471,602 between Jan. 7, 2013 and Nov. 30, 2015 for repairs to Ladd Ridge, Fisher and Meadowbrook Roads, which connect Ladd Ridge to Route 50.
