The Ginsberg injection well on Athens County’s Ladd Ridge Road had not been in operation for several years, and efforts to get it plugged have not yet come to fruition, although the pit no longer has hazardous waste.
Roxanne Groff, once an Athens County Commissioner and now a local activist, came before the Athens County Commissioners to update the group on what has been done to plug the well and clean up the tract of land.
Over the past few years, local residents have raised concerns that the Ginsburg injection well in Alexander Twp. was producing malodorous, toxic frack waste that endangered wildlife because of potential ground- and surface-water contamination.
The well was repaired in the spring of 2017 after not being in operation for at least a year, according to a previous Messenger report, which had prompted a complaint to ODNR that the well should have been plugged. An ODNR spokesman said the well operator informed the state that an injection pump had been removed for repair and then re-installed.
Groff says the well remains in poor condition, presenting photographs of cracks in the concrete.
The liquid waste from the pit has been moved to a facility that is authorized by the Chief of the ODNR Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management for the storage, recycling, treatment, processing and disposal of brine and other waste associated with oil and gas drilling.
However, what was in that “sludge” has yet to be discerned, Groff noted. The waste was supposed to be tested for radium content, and allegedly tests were ran in September. However, ODNR officials told Groff and Torch CAN DO members that the report has not yet been made available. A geiger counter report shows the radiation levels from the sludge to be high.
The well is owned by Carper Injection Well-Albany LLC. No company representative was present during the commissioners’ meeting. Carper has been tasked with plugging the well, but after two years of waiting, Groff says she thinks that’s an “illusion” the state is under.
“So the pit is there, the well is not plugged, but the pit did contain this radioactive material that was above regulations,” she said.
Groff also spoke to concerns raised earlier in the Commissioners’ meeting about use of oil and gas waste brine, which often contains contaminates and radioactivity, for deicer on roadways. No oil or gas waste is used for road treatments in Athens County, Groff confirmed, and she believes the surrounding counties have also moved away from using the brine.
She noted that ODNR calls the brine “not harmful,” but is not willing to classify it as “safe.”
