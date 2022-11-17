Girl Scout Troop 10364 will be planting two trees at the Athens Community Pool parking lot located at 601 East State Street this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
According to troop leader, Liz Merriell, this event was sparked by a notice on the Athens City Council’s web page. She added, “Since COVID, the girls in our troop haven’t had many opportunities for social interaction. So they’re really looking forward to this activity.”
This activity is also receiving support from Athens Parks and Recreation and West Virginia American Water through the Girl Scout Tree Promise program.
Merriell elaborated that the Girl Scout Tree Promise program strives to teach the girls in their troop how to plant, protect and honor trees.
Troop 10364 is made up of 20-25 girls from K-2 who are from East Morrison-Gordon and Trimble Elementary schools.
Merriell explained how, “In our troop, we strive to teach the girls skills that they’ll find useful in life.” She went onto say, “At first, the adult leaders do the planning of events. But, as the girls get older, we’ll encourage them to start making the decisions about what happens in their troop.”
She added, “Also, through our annual cookie sales, we help the girls learn how to handle money and give them some marketing experience.”
Fellow Troop Leader, Kari Saunier, noted, “As part of this tree planting project, the girls will also learn about conservation, forestry, leaves and different types of trees that they’ve seen on hikes that we’ve taken.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.