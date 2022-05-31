The Athens Farmers Market (AFM) will be celebrating its 50th year nourishing the community with special events starting Saturday that will continue throughout the summer and fall.
The AFM will host a variety of raffles, giveaways, kids’ activities, musical guests and other events such as Vendor Appreciation Day and Customer Appreciation Day. Each raffle will feature baskets of local food and products that will coincide with holidays — including Father’s Day, the Fourth of July and Veteran’s Day.
Some of the highlights of this 50th Anniversary celebration will include the following:
* Saturday, June 4, the 50th anniversary celebration will kick off with visits from the Ohio University Bobcats’ mascot, Rufus and Ohio Athletics, the Southern Ohio Copperheads baseball team, kids activities and a remote broadcast by WSEO Wild Country 107.7 FM radio
* On Father’s Day, June 18, dads will get a complimentary raffle ticket for a chance to win an AFM gift basket.
* June 25, Rufus and Ohio Athletics will be visiting the Athens Farmers Market
* July 2, special guests at the AFM will include veteran’s organizations. Any veteran will also get a complimentary raffle ticket for a chance to win an AFM gift basket
* On July 9, Ohio Brew Week begins. Special guests will include Rufus and Ohio Athletics and the Southern Ohio Copperheads
*July 23 is Customer Appreciation Day They will have market merchandise giveaways, a visit from a special guest; produce company, Buckeye Fresh, and a remote broadcast by WSEO Wild Country 107.7 FM radio
* August 13 is National Farmers Market Week
* August 18 there will be a “Community Cook Off “and a visit from special guest, Buckeye Fresh
* September 3 is Vendor Appreciation Day and there will be another remote broadcast by WSEO Wild Country 107.7 FM radio
* On September 17, Ohio University Day will be celebrated. OU students will get a complimentary raffle ticket for a chance to win an AFM gift basket
Athens Farmers Market manager, Tanya Hire, stated she encourages area non-profit organizations to participate as an AFM guest by contacting the market at athensfarmersmarket@gmail.com
All events at the Athens Farmers Market will occur in the front lot at the Market on State located at 1002 East State Street, Athens, from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to year-round Saturday markets, Wednesday markets will run through November from 9 a.m. until noon at the same location.
Only service dogs only will be permitted to visit the AFM.
SNAP/EBT will also be accepted.
Community Food Initiatives’ Donation Station will also be attending the AFM every Saturday. They will also be accepting monetary and food donations to support the distribution of healthy. local food to those facing food instability.
For more information reach out to athensfarmersmarket.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.