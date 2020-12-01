Despite undergoing bankruptcy proceedings and the withdrawal of legal representation in the Ohio Supreme Court Southern District, Buckingham Coal is still intent on resolving matters out of court with the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
It appears site characterization data collected by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been sent to the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for review, but the review may take some months.
The mining dispute originated from when the USACE discovered that Buckingham Coal Company was mining “directly under flowage easements” that the USACE control surrounding the Tom Jenkins Dam, formerly the Burr Oak Dam and Reservoir Project.
The dam serves as a flood control for Sunday Creek and lower Hocking River Valleys, and is a unit in the comprehensive flood control of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, the suit states. Buckingham Coal was granted a permit in January 2010 allowing mining directly underneath the US retained flowage easements for the reservoir project.
“Despite efforts by the USACE to halt construction of these mine entries, BCC commenced mining these entries in, or around, April 2011,” the suit states.
The USACE is seeking to prevent Buckingham Coal from mining underneath the flowage easement, as the mining activities have “permanently and irreparably impair the integrity of the Project and modify the predicate factual assumptions underpinning the cooperative agreement. Moreover, BCC’s mining activities impair the usefulness of the Project and constitute a nuisance and impairment of the United States’ flowage easements.”
The case became entwined with a separate case in which Westmoreland Coal Company purchased Buckingham Coal Company in February 2019.
The Messenger previously reported that CCU Coal and Construction LLC offered $1.8 million in cash, with an assumption of $800,000 of trade payables, for the Glouster area mine at an auction in late February 2019. However, the mine also let go around 100 employees in Summer 2019.
WLB provided the court with a plan for obtaining debt funds. The plan confirmed that Buckingham Coal (BCC) was to be dissolved, effective March 15, 2019. That gave Jeffrey Stein, the plan administrator of the WLB Liquidating Trust, authority to represent and direct the defunct coal company in the courts, or so WLB argued.
Part of the problem is due to the withdrawal of BCC’s lawyers. A document filed in the bankruptcy case in May 2020 noted that a lawyer for the company had not been engaged directly with anyone from BCC since 2018, and as a result of the bankruptcy filing, the lawyers representing BCC withdrew. As such, there is no representing attorney for BCC at this point, leaving Stein as the man in charge.
Because no counsel was obtained in the Buckingham Coal lawsuit involving Tom Jenkins Dam, the justice assigned, Magistrate Kimberly Jolson, recommended default judgement be entered against Buckingham Coal as of Sept. 4, 2020.
On Nov. 9, 2020, the USACE and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources requested time to continue resolving the matter through evaluation of results of the site’s characterization, and told the court that the next joint status report would be submitted on or before March 31, 2020. Magistrate Judge Jolson approved the matter on Nov. 10, 2020.
That is because since the last report on July 10, 2020, the field work which included subsurface drilling, collection of geologic media for laboratory testing and installation of monitoring wells, has been completed and the data will “soon” provide the USACE with site characterization data.
Technical review of the data is expected to be completed by USACE by the end of February 2021.
