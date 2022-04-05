GLOUSTER — Author Steve Miller will be discussing his latest book at the Glouster Public Library located at 20 Toledo St. Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entitled, “Awakening Courage: Stories of Grit, Resilience, and Toughness,” Miller’s book focuses on the daily lives and struggles of the tight-knIt members of a rural southeastern Ohio community located in the Appalachian foothills.
Miller’s discussion will take place on the main floor of the library. Afterwards, signed copies of “Awakening Courage” will be made available for purchase.
According to Glouster Branch Manager, Sarah Fisher, “Miller’s visit is part of the library’s mission to keep an eye on local authors and give them a chance to meet their readers.”
Miller’s previous book, “Coaching Like a Champion: Eight Essential Building Blocks for Taking Any Sports Program to the Next Level,” was published in 2018 and presents creative strategies coaches can utilize to bring out the best in their players and themselves.
Both Miller’s books are available on amazon.com.
This book discussion is free and open to the public.
For more information on this Meet The Author event contact Karen Guffey at 740-737-6034.
