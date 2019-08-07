Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Meigs County, and a surviving driver has been charged with their deaths.
Killed were John Mcelfresh, 62, of Glouster, and Brenda Suttle, 59, of Crooksville.
The crash occurred Sunday, Aug. 4 at around 1:30 p.m. Mcelfresh and Suttle were riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle headed southbound on Route 7. Austin Halfhill, 22, of Pomeroy, was headed northbound in a 2007 Nissan Sentra.
According to the State Highway Patrol, Halfhill’s car went left-of-center and struck the motorcycle head-on. An initial news release from the patrol, issued later Sunday, only listed Mcelfresh as having been a crash victim atop the motorcycle.
It wasn’t until a day later that Suttle’s body was reportedly found and connected to the crash.
Halfhill was injured in the crash and was transported by Meigs County Emergency Medical Service to Holzer in Pomeroy.
Halfhill appeared in Meigs County Court on Tuesday and pleaded innocent to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Judge Michael Barr set a bond of $250,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 13, according to court records.
The Daily (Pomeroy) Sentinel reported that the charge read by Judge Barr alleges Halfhill was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
The patrol’s Gallipolis Post told The Messenger the crash remains under investigation.
