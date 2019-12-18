GLOUSTER — On Saturday, Dec. 14, a search warrant was executed at 9930 Martin Road in Glouster by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.
The warrant stems from an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking, Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a release.
James M. Barr, 36, of Glouster, was the subject of an arrest warrant for a third degree felony of trafficking in drugs.
“Initially, the Special Response Team detained and secured two individuals, a male and a female, and the male was verified to be James M. Barr,” Smith said in the press release. “At the conclusion of this search, deputies located and seized approximately 17 grams of suspected heroin, $541 in cash, digital scales and drug abuse instruments associated with the drug.”
Barr was arrested on his active warrant and transported to SEORJ without incident, deputies reported.
The Sheriffs Office will present further charges to an Athens County Grand Jury for a count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree; a count of possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree; and a count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
The female located at the residence will also likely face charges. Deputies will present a case to the next Athens County Grand Jury to charge her with one count of complicity to trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree; a count of permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; and a count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
The female’s name was not released, nor was she arrested.
The Major Crimes Unit and the Special Response Team also helped with this warrant.
