A Glouster man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of a Murray City assistant fire chief.
Brian Bennett, 45, of Glouster, was indicted on two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influences of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of the two and operating a vehicle while impaired, refusal with prior.
A charge of aggravated vehicular assault, filed in Athens Municipal Court, was dropped on on Jan. 3. The State of Ohio, represented by Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn, requested that the charges be dismissed. The case was moved to Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
Robert Pancake, 70, of Murray City, was injured after the 2010 Ford Explorer he was driving was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado around 9:45 p.m. Monday, according to previous Messenger reports.
Bennett was driving the Silverado south on State Route 78, around milepost 3, when it went left of center into the northbound lane and hit Pancake’s vehicle.
Pancake was trapped inside the Explorer and was extracted through mechanical means. He was taken to Grant Hospital via ambulance, where he died of his injuries, according to the report.
According to the indictment, Bennett was previously convicted of or plead guilty with driving while under the influence in New Mexico in 2001. He was also convicted of operation of a vehicle while impaired in 2015.
According to court documents, Bennett posted his $100,000 bond on Jan. 10. While out of jail, he is to wear an ankle monitor.
