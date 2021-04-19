Joshua Azbell, 44, of Glouster, was sentenced Thursday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison and fined $10,000.
Azbell pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and tampering with evidence – all third degree felonies. Judge George McCarthy sentenced Azbell to two years in prison for possession and two years for illegal conveyance. He ordered those to run consecutive to each other for a total of four years and ordered a sentence of three years in prison on the tampering with evidence charge to run concurrent to those sentences.
When released, Azbell must complete a community-based correctional facility program. If he successfully completes the program, McCarthy may consider waiving an imposed $10,000 fine.
Azbell was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 13. During transport to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, Azbell tampered with narcotic evidence. Upon his entrance into the jail, the facility’s body scanner indicated an abnormality on Azbell and a body cavity search found he had concealed heroin.
