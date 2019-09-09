A Glouster man charged in the 2018 shooting death of Charles Duncan Sr. of Athens has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for complicity to involuntary manslaughter and numerous other felony offenses.
Robert Andrew Martin, 27, was reportedly convicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court last Friday on four separate cases, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Judge George McCarthy reportedly sentenced Martin to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of post-release control.
In the case involving Duncan’s death, Martin was convicted of complicity to involuntary manslaughter, robbery, receiving stolen property, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, having weapons while under disability and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
As The Messenger reported, Duncan was killed at his West Washington Street apartment, with prosecutors saying the shooting occurred during an attempt to collect money owed by Duncan for methamphetamine.
Martin and others had originally been charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter. Martin was not present at the shooting, prosecutors have said, but he and others involved allegedly were involved in trafficking meth.
Martin’s case regarding the shooting involves that traficking, according to the prosecutor’s office, with Martin reportedly accepting stolen property as payment for drugs.
“Martin and other individuals also broke into homes and buildings and took items including a Kubota lawn mower, firearms and jewelry among other items,” a prosecutor’s office news release states.
The man prosecutors say shot Duncan was Michael Russell, 19, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, receiving stolen property and having a weapon while under disability. He was sentenced last month to 19 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing as part of a plea agreement not to oppose judicial release after 13 1/2 years are served.
Two others were reportedly present at the shooting, The Messenger previously reported: Bernard Mitchell, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and seven other felony charges and was sentenced to 24 years in prison; and Jonathon McLaughlin, who also pleaded guilty last year to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs and burglary, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
One more case involving the shooting remains pending in Athens County Common Pleas Court: that of Troy Vermillion II, of Athens.
In another Martin case, he was convicted of trespassing and receiving stolen property. Prosecutor Keller Blackburn stated in the news release the case “involves an incident in which (Martin) was found to have been staying in an empty rental property on Richland Avenue in Athens, without permission and with stolen property in the residence.”
Another case had Martin convicted of trespassing, with Blackburn saying he entered a Glouster residence without permission.
In the fourth case, he was convicted of grand theft of a motor vehicle, with the prosecutor saying “Martin was discovered by an off-duty Athens Police Department Officer stealing a motorcycle from the city parking garage.”
