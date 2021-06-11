A Glouster man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday related to a string of theft, drug possession and burglary charges.
Eli Mayles, 32, of Glouster, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony, burglary, a third-degree felony, and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Mayles’ crimes include using a stolen credit card to make multiple unauthorized purchases in the area in January 2020, being found with heroin and used needles during a multi-suspect drug investigation in September 2020 and breaking into a room at the Quality Inn in Athens in February.
According to a press release from the Prosecutor’s office, Judge George McCarthy ordered sentences for all three charges to run consecutively for a total of four years and eight months in prison.
Should Mayles be granted early judicial release, he is ordered to complete a community-based correctional facility program. McCarthy also ordered a $1,000 fine on each case but stipulated that if Mayles completes his sentence without incident, the fines could be waived.
