A Glouster man was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison, settling six criminal charges over four cases.
Austin North, 27, pleaded guilty to the six charges. While the defense asked for North to be placed in a treatment center, the prosecutor’s office noted North’s criminal history and argued a prison sentence was appropriate in this case.
Judge Patrick Lang sentenced North to a year in prison each on two counts of receiving stolen property (fourth-degree felonies) in one case. He ordered those two years run consecutively to a concurrent sentence of one year in prison for four counts of drug charges for a total of three years in prison. In one of those cases, North pleaded guilty to both aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.
The other two cases were both for aggravated possession of drugs.
The receiving stolen property charges stem from the theft of three dirt bikes in May. North was found asleep behind the wheel of a disabled vehicle in January 2021 and in possession of heroin, pills and paraphernalia. One week earlier, North was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. In June 2021, North was again found unconscious in a vehicle and in possession of drugs.
