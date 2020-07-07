The Glouster Police Department has reported that Officer Bryan Johnson was pursued and threatened by three individuals when responding to a fight report on July 4, 2020.
The fight report was for 31 Main Street, where Joseph Carpenter, 21; Kyle McMannis, 20; and Isaih Perry, 20, were all located. The three “aggressively approached, threatened and pursued” the officer, who radioed for backup. All three have been charged with intimidation, a felony of the third degree; and vandalism, a felony of the fourth degree. Further charges may be in this case, as it has been turned over to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The suspects have been transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail and all have been given bonds of $100,00. They appeared in court July 6, 2020 for arraignments and preliminary hearings.
Glouster Police thank the Athens County Prosecutors Office, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Nelsonville Police, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Athens Police for assisting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.