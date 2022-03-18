The Glouster Village Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the old Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster, to discuss renovations to the building and anything else to come before Council.
Trending Now
-
A “new leaf” for survivor services in southeast Ohio
-
Ousted Nelsonville council member Greg Smith sees legal victory
-
Federal-Hocking Middle and High School principal resigns
-
Concerns over incident with FedHock principal linger as district works on inclusion
-
Women's History Month: Dirty Girl Coffee percolates growth in Glouster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.